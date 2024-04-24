Lick-it BBQ & Wood Fired Pizza - Long Key
Food
Appetizers
- Antojito$9.00
Mariquitas topped w/ fried chorizo, fried cheese and mojo sauce
- Pork Belly Burnt Ends$10.00
Slow smoked then fried crispy, smothered in bbq sauce
- Smoked Wings$9.00+
- "OG" Conch Fritters$18.00
Sweet plantain conch fritters
- Conch Fritters$16.00
Island style conch fritters w/ dipping sauce
- Tostones Rellenos$10.00
Choice of shrimp, brisket, pulled pork or chicken topped w/ cheese
- Fried Shrimp$14.00
- Loaded Fries$10.00
Choice of brisket, pulled pork or chicken topped w/ cheese
- Chicken Tenders$10.00
- Croqueta de Jamon$2.50
- Croqueta de Bacalao$2.50
Sandwiches
- Pan con Bistec$14.00
Thin sliced rib eye with lettuce, tomatoes, onions & potato sticks
- Pan con Minuta$14.00
Breaded tail-on snapper sandwich w/ lettuce, tomatoes, potato sticks and tartar sauce on Cuban bread
- Fish Sandwich
Fried, grilled or blackened fish topped w/ lettuce, tomato & onions on potato bun
- El Cubano$14.00
Pressed Cuban sandwich w/ ham, pork, Swiss cheese, pickles & mustard
- Smash Burger$14.00
Two 4 oz patties smashed on the griddle topped w/ caramelized onions, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & pickles on a potato bun
- Pan con Lechon$14.00
Pressed Cuban bread w/ slow smoked pork butt & mojo onions
- Smoked Brisket Sandwich$16.00
Slow smoked brisket w/ mustard BBQ sauce & pickled onions on pressed Cuban bread
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
- BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
- Croqueta Preparada$14.00
Ham croquettes, sliced ham, Swiss cheese, pickles & mustard on pressed Cuban bread
- Smoked Turkey Breast$15.00
Tacos
- Fish Tacos
Fish tacos topped w/ pickled onions, cilantro, cotija cheese & crema
- Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Shrimp tacos topped w/ pickled onions, cilantro, cotija cheese & crema
- Lobster Tacos$19.00
- Brisket Tacos$16.00
Smoked brisket topped w/ pickled onions, cotija cheese, cilantro & crema
- BBQ Pulled Pork Tacos$12.00
- BBQ Pulled Chicken Tacos$12.00
- Pork Belly Tacos$14.00
Smoked Meats
- Smoked Brisket$20.00
1/2 pound 14hr slow smoked beef brisket
- Pork Spare Ribs$16.00
Dry rubbed & smoked for 5 hours. (3 bones)
- Pulled Pork Butt$16.00
1/2 pound mojo smoked pork butt
- Smoked Half Chicken$16.00Out of stock
- Smoked Turkey Breast$17.00
- 2 Meat Combo$24.00
Choice of brisket, ribs, BBQ pork, smoked chicken or smoked turkey.
Seafood
- Whole Fried Snapper$36.00
Local fresh snapper
- Lobster Tail$28.00
Choice of enchilada, fried topped w/ garlic chili or grilled
- Shrimp Platter$18.00
- Fish Fingers$16.00
Breaded fish fingers (pacific swai)
- Fish Filet
- You Hook we Cook$16.00
Cook your catch! Choice of fried, grilled, blackened or garlic chili & choice of 2 sides
- Garlic Hogfish$38.00Out of stock
- Garlic Snapper$38.00
Kids Menu
Sides
Pizza
Pizzas
- Cheese$14.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella & olive oil
- Pepperoni$16.00
Crispy pepperoni. (make it spicy & add hot honey)
- Sausage & Peppers$18.00
Tomato sauce, sausage, peppers, red onions & mozzarella
- BBQ Pork Pizza$18.00
Smoked BBQ pulled pork
- Shrimp Creole Pizza$22.00
Shrimp cooked in creole sauce topped w/ mozzarella & parmesan cheese
- Lobster Creole Pizza$34.00
Fresh florida lobster in creole sauce topped w/ mozzarella
- Philly Cheese Steak Pizza$20.00
Roasted garlic cream sauce, thin sliced ribeye, red onions & mozzarella
- The Original Hawaiian$18.00
Spam & pineapple. (make it a spicy Hawaiian & add hot honey)
- Pizza Supreme$22.00
Ham, bacon sausage, pepperoni, onions, peppers, mushrooms & pineapple
- Prosciutto & Arugula$20.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto & arugula
- Guava, Cheese & Bacon$18.00
A dessert pizza! Guava, cream cheese & bacon
- Meat Lovers$21.00
- Vegetable Pizza$18.00
- Pizza 1/2$14.00
Oven Baked Sandwiches
Drinks
Sodas/Juices
- Coke Bottle$4.00
- Coke Can$2.00
- Diet Coke Can$2.00
- Jupiña$2.00
- Lemonade Can$2.00
- Mandarine Jaritos$3.00
- Materva$2.00
- Orange Fanta Bottle$4.00
- Orange Juice$5.00
- Pineapple Jaritos$3.00
- Sprite Bottle$4.00
- Sprite Can$2.00
- Strawberry Lemonade Can$2.00
- Sunkist Can$2.00
- Sweet Tea$4.00
- Tamarindo Jaritos$3.00
- Unsweet Tea$4.00